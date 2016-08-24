Debate the Issue: Civil Liberties and National Security

Terrorism and the Patriot Act





Background of the Issue:



After the devastating terrorist attacks of September 11, 2011, the United States declared a “War on Terrorism” Congress passed the Patriot Act to help law enforcement agencies prevent future terrorist attacks.



What is the Proper balance between national security and civil liberties?

The Constitution guarantees rights and freedoms to all American citizens. But during war other crises, government leaders have limited such civil liberties in order to protect citizens’ lives. Should they? Use the timeline to help explore this enduring issue.