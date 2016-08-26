Descriptive writing activity. Your students will spice up their writing when they use these task cards to take boring sentences and add descriptive details to make more interesting sentences. Also very helpful for ESL students!
This set contains:
*40 Task cards
*Instructions to students
*sample task cards showing a boring sentence spiced up with specific details.
*a grayscale version of the task cards
About this resource
Created: Aug 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
