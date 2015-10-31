Two Packs included are intended to develop inferential skills in both reading and writing.



Pack A - 'Read between the Lines' incorporates :

15 differentiated passages

Literal and Inferential questions

True/False and ‘Don’t Know’ statements

to encourage close reading, skimming and scanning for details and reading for meaning.



Pack B - 'Over to You!' incorporates:

18 differentiated story starts - opening passages

‘Openers’ word wall

Prompts to encourage ‘quality ‘writing

Writer’s craft editing sheet to encourage continuation of events, characters and setting.

It is intended to provide writers with an initial start and to help develop a continuation of the writer's craft.

Ideal as a ‘short burst’ writing task or can be used for more extended writing tasks.

