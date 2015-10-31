Two Packs included are intended to develop inferential skills in both reading and writing.
Pack A - 'Read between the Lines' incorporates :
15 differentiated passages
Literal and Inferential questions
True/False and ‘Don’t Know’ statements
to encourage close reading, skimming and scanning for details and reading for meaning.
Pack B - 'Over to You!' incorporates:
18 differentiated story starts - opening passages
‘Openers’ word wall
Prompts to encourage ‘quality ‘writing
Writer’s craft editing sheet to encourage continuation of events, characters and setting.
It is intended to provide writers with an initial start and to help develop a continuation of the writer's craft.
Ideal as a ‘short burst’ writing task or can be used for more extended writing tasks.
