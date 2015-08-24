Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is a complete 51 page novel study guide. The guide is presented chapter-by-chapter and includes the following distinct sections: Before You Read, Vocabulary, Comprehension Questions (including many higher-level thinking questions); and Activities. The novel study includes everything needed to teach the novel including the following concepts / activities: setting, literary devices, research assignments, cloze activities, creative writing assignments, character studies, parts of speech, analogies, synonyms and antonyms, crossword and word search puzzles, constructing a storyboard and sequence chart. It also contains a complete Answer Key.
Numerous links to the Common Core Standards.
You may wish to check out Island of the Blue Dolphins - a free offering on TES done by the author in the same format as Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.
The writer of this novel study has had more than 60 curriculum units published. These are available in such outlets as Chapters and Staples and most stores for teachers.
