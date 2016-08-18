Free
Doodle Video project is a great activity you can do with your class before Christmas!
“I want a hippopotamus for Christmas” is a nice Christmas song you can do with cycle 2 and 3 students.
Distribute the project sheets to the students. The students draw a picture to illustrate the lyrics of the song. Scan (or photograph) the pictures and edit them in iMovie or in Movie Maker adding the mp3 file with the song, a title at the beginning and credits at the end.
Here is an example of the final result: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGbI-IseJyOe8hQKkZPq59ovfpR_SZ26T
I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas Single by Gretchen Wilson:
Youtube: https://youtu.be/7dl3t6jjes8
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/album/i-want-hippopotamus-for-christmas/id341864972
