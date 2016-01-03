Electrophilic-Addition-reactions

RecommendedTES PICKS

The exams have a multiple choice question at the start, every week I'm setting my students 20 questions to train them on how to answer multiple choice questions and give me feedback on what they don't understand.
I'm setting this on Edpuzzle, which gives the students immediate feedback on how they have done, and marks the work for me. So my marking load is reduced and the students get timely feedback.
Here is the worksheet with answers, and the link to the Edpuzzle video so you can easily and quickly set this as work for your students.
For a sample of this type of resource see https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/oxidation-number-20-multiple-choice-questions-for-2015-a-level-chemistry-11068627

