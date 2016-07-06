This product is the high-tech version of my product "Equivalent Fractions and Parts of a Group Task Cards." If you'd like a standard, low-tech version of this product, click the link below:
Equivalent Fractions and Parts of a Group Task Cards
I created these task cards to help my students practice making equivalent fractions in a variety of ways. In this equivalent task card set you'll find practice problems to review:
• parts of a group (ex. 1/3 of 15)
•making equivalent fractions ( ex. 1/4 = ?/8)
• parts of a group using picture models
• finding equivalent fractions on a number line
• finding equivalent fractions using picture models
•word problems using parts of a group
If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too. These cards can be scanned using a QR (Quick Response) Reader app on a mobile device such as a tablet, iPod, or smart phone.
What’s included:
•32 task cards (color)
•32 task cards (low ink version)
•Answer document - 2 forms for your convenience
•Answer key
•BONUS: Math Notebook pages
Common Core Standards
3.NF.A.2 - Understand a fraction as a number on the number line; represent fractions on a number line diagram.
3.NF.A.3.A - Understand two fractions as equivalent (equal) if they are the same size, or the same point on a number line.
3.NF.A.3.B - Recognize and generate simple equivalent fractions, e.g., 1/2 = 2/4, 4/6 = 2/3. Explain why the fractions are equivalent, e.g., by using a visual fraction model.
4.NF.A.1 - Explain why a fraction a/b is equivalent to a fraction (n × a)/(n × b) by using visual fraction models, with attention to how the number and size of the parts differ even though the two fractions themselves are the same size. Use this principle to recognize and generate equivalent fractions.
5.NF.B.6 - Solve real world problems involving multiplication of fractions and mixed numbers, e.g., by using visual fraction models or equations to represent the problem.
