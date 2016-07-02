This bundle includes Five Frame and Ten Frame Counting. Enjoy these interactive PowerPoint games. They are a perfect way for students to learn to count using a five and ten frame. There are two teams. Students have fun trying to get the most points as they count in the frames.
*Get this bundle and save 25%.
Included are:
1) Five Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
2) Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
