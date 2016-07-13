Multiplication practice using multi-digit numbers and to determine area. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Multiply using the standard algorithm
- Multiply to find area
- Multiply one-digit by 4-digit numbers
- Multiply two digit by two digit numbers
- Use place value and properties of operations to multiply
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.NBT.5
Look for more help at commoncoremath.net!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Measurement Word Problems Presentation - 4.MD.2
- (0)
- $6.00
Area and Perimeter Word Problems - 4.MD.3
- (1)
- $4.00
Multiplication Word Problems; Fractions - 5.NF.6
- (1)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Introducing Multiplication KS1
- (132)
- $4.23
Introducing Division KS1
- (75)
- $4.23
Table Splat! (Times Tables Game)
- (22)
- $4.93
New resources
Year 3 - Spring Block 1 Multiplication and Division (Block 4)
- (1)
- $9.86
Year 3 Multiply 2 Digits by 1 Digit Multiplication and Division WRM Reasoning and Problem Solving
- (1)
- $2.82
Year 4 11 and 12 Times Tables Multiplication and Division WRM Reasoning and Problem Solving
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Times table practice grids
- (0)
- FREE
BiDMAS 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE
BiDMAS 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (10)
- FREE