Multiplication practice using multi-digit numbers and to determine area. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.

Objectives:

- Multiply using the standard algorithm

- Multiply to find area

- Multiply one-digit by 4-digit numbers

- Multiply two digit by two digit numbers

- Use place value and properties of operations to multiply



Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.NBT.5



