Multiplication practice using multi-digit numbers and to determine area. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Multiply using the standard algorithm
- Multiply to find area
- Multiply one-digit by 4-digit numbers
- Multiply two digit by two digit numbers
- Use place value and properties of operations to multiply

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.NBT.5

