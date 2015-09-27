Teaching fractions on a number line can be tricky. This resource walks students step-by-step through the concept. Includes:



• Fractions on a number line posters (3 versions) - Shows students how to model and identify fractions on a number line using concrete representations of apples and candy bars. (Preview shows these as half-page posters but they are actually larger.)



• 8 task cards with recording sheet



• Fractions on a number line cut & paste - Students will cut out the fractions and choose the correct placement on the number line.



• Fractions on a number line assessment/worksheet - Students will evaluate each number line and identify how many equal parts, the fractional name of each part, and label the fraction on the line.



• Answer Keys