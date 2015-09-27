Teaching fractions on a number line can be tricky. This resource walks students step-by-step through the concept. Includes:
• Fractions on a number line posters (3 versions) - Shows students how to model and identify fractions on a number line using concrete representations of apples and candy bars. (Preview shows these as half-page posters but they are actually larger.)
• 8 task cards with recording sheet
• Fractions on a number line cut & paste - Students will cut out the fractions and choose the correct placement on the number line.
• Fractions on a number line assessment/worksheet - Students will evaluate each number line and identify how many equal parts, the fractional name of each part, and label the fraction on the line.
• Answer Keys
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 27, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
