Looking for an engaging way to get kids to use Infinitive constructions like zu + infinitive, um..zu, anstatt..zu and ohne..zu?
Want to peak student interest about foreign study and expose them exchange programs offered through universities? This project is grammatical, fun and educational!
Project is aimed at upper level classes and is entirely in German (except the rubric). The students are expected to use only German as well.
This project is a great way to get kids engaged by having them plan a Sprachreise with a partner. Together they research a university and select a travel abroad program. They report about the program, cost and how what they need to do to earn credit. Then they get into the fun of planning how they'll make their money to pay for the trip and finally report about their fictional experiences on the trip.
The project scripts out what students should have on each slide for a total of an 18 slide presentation. I have them create a Google Presentation so they work together with their partner.
Their peers enjoy hearing everyone's presentations and even start thinking about studying abroad!
Takes about 5 class periods to complete and present.
Includes:
A very attractive slideshow to guide students through the project and a rubric for grading.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 38%
Other resources by this author
(German Language) Nibelungenlied - Shorted Story and Resources
- (0)
- $5.00
(German Culture) BUNDLE- German Air Pollution Articles and Guides (5 Articles)
- (0)
- $3.00
(German Language) Simple Separable Verbs Practice #1 - Game / Presentation
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
KS3 German: Mein Haus (with NEW reading activity)
- (13)
- $5.63
German worksheet on the future tense using werden
- (0)
- $2.82
Oral booklet for students in YR13 including exam details, questions to all topics and grammar review
- (0)
- $7.75
New resources
Simple relative pronouns for Y7
- (2)
- FREE
Stimmt 3 Grun! In meinem Leben / Mein Vorbild
- (1)
- $4.23
German - Prepositions & shops worksheet
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
GERMAN SEPARABLE VERBS REVISION WORKBOOKS
- (2)
- $4.23
German worksheet on the future tense using werden
- (0)
- $2.82
Was kann man hier machen? - places and activities in town
- (0)
- $5.63