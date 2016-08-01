Looking for an engaging way to get kids to use Infinitive constructions like zu + infinitive, um..zu, anstatt..zu and ohne..zu?



Want to peak student interest about foreign study and expose them exchange programs offered through universities? This project is grammatical, fun and educational!



Project is aimed at upper level classes and is entirely in German (except the rubric). The students are expected to use only German as well.



This project is a great way to get kids engaged by having them plan a Sprachreise with a partner. Together they research a university and select a travel abroad program. They report about the program, cost and how what they need to do to earn credit. Then they get into the fun of planning how they'll make their money to pay for the trip and finally report about their fictional experiences on the trip.



The project scripts out what students should have on each slide for a total of an 18 slide presentation. I have them create a Google Presentation so they work together with their partner.



Their peers enjoy hearing everyone's presentations and even start thinking about studying abroad!



Takes about 5 class periods to complete and present.



Includes:

A very attractive slideshow to guide students through the project and a rubric for grading.