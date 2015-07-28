How the process of gravity creates gravity wells that help to shape the Universe. Concepts: Gravity Wells, Accretion (Snowball Effect), Why Orbits?, Stuff Gravity Does ------------------- If you like this series, please subscribe. Have suggestions for future videos? Leave them in the comments. See Justin's lesson plans and teachery stuff at: http://sciencewithhiggins.com/

Free

Go to filesSave for later

Files (1)

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 28, 2015

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Report a problem

Categories & Grades