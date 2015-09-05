I Don't Belong Here - Ghosts of Buffalo Soldiers and Arizona History by Lonnie Dai Zovi - is a short ghost story with exercises about a young man who enlisted in the unique branch of the U.S cavalry made up of all former slave recruits later called the Buffalo Soldiers. He lost his life but unfortunately it wasn't in battle. Many years later the details surrounding his death is made clear because of his friendship with a young Apache student.



I Don't Belong Here - Ghosts of Buffalo Soldiers and Arizona History is one of the stories in the U.S.History based by Lonnie Dai Zovi. These 6 pages contain a high interest short story written at a 4-5th grade reading level, but of interest to all students, 4th grade to adult ESL, GED, or Citizenship classes.



Besides enjoying the story (who doesn't love a good ghost story?), the students will earn, review, discuss, investigate, and write. about :



1. Buffalo Soldiers

2. Career options for ex-slaves

3. Native Americans in the West

4. African American History

5. Western Native Americans

6. The prefix "out" in compound words



All the stories in this collection (True Stories That Teach) capitalize on the students' great interest in ghosts, and other weird phenomena. These stories take advantage of this interest by using the stories to teach:



1. Practice reading

2. Improve comprehension

3. Expand vocabulary

4. Highlight or teach certain aspects of language

5. Teach or review history

6. Make connections to other content areas

7. Stimulate discussions

8. Write interesting paragraphs or simple essays



To take full advantage if the True Ghost Stories That Teach the students should read the stories aloud, dramatizing and using voices and other sound effects (readers' theater). The stories have been designed for readers of all ages, as have the exercises. These exercise may be done together as a whole group, partners or individually.