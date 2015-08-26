Idioms - I Have, Who Has {Set 1}
Problem: Idioms- that tricky literary device that seems to elude our students.
Solution: An engaging hands-on activity. This set of "I have...., Who has..." cards with have your class laughing and on-point with learning and reviewing idioms.
This set can be used as an introduction to idioms- allowing you to stop and discuss what idioms mean OR it makes a perfect review for the end-of-unit assessment of students understanding.
Included in this set are 32 cards and 6 blank cards (to make your own) in THREE sizes:
-9 per sheet (also doubles as the teacher answer key)
This size is perfect for a reading center where you could have the student put the cards in order on their own/partners.
-6 per sheet
This is the size that I use with my students when we are playing the regular version of I HAVE WHO HAS. They are easy to read and handle.
-Full size (One per page)
This is the perfect size to have on your document camera or interactive whiteboard. You could show the current card for the students to follow along with, use it as a quiz where the students must answer before you move to the next card (students can answer on personal whiteboards) or as large cards for visually impaired students.
Again, you get 32 cards in THREE SIZES!
I am confident that your kiddos will enjoy using this activity- at least my kiddos have!
Happy Idiom Practicing!
-Mr. Hughes
