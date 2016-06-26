PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Notebook Bundle for Second Grade - 562 pages!
This bundle of interactive notebooks contains three interactive notebooks - Math, Reading, and Language and Writing. These notebooks are completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in these journals includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their interactive notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their interactive notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core notebooks.
All Common Core math, reading, language and writing standards for 2nd grade are covered in this book.
Math topics covered:
Word Problems
Addition and Subtraction Within 20
Even and Odd Numbers
Adding Objects in Arrays
Place Value
Counting Within 1000
Reading and Writing Numbers
Comparing Numbers
Adding and Subtracting Within 100
Adding Multiple Two-digit Numbers
Addition and Subtraction Within 1000
Adding and Subtracting 10 or 100
Explaining Methods to Add and Subtract
Measuring Objects with Appropriate Tools
Measuring Length with Two Different Scales
Estimating Lengths
Comparing Lengths
Word Problems with Lengths
Using Number Lines
Telling Time
Word Problems with Money
Displaying Measurements on Line Plots
Drawing Picture and Bar Graphs
Recognizing and Drawing Shapes
Partitioning Rectangles
Dividing Shapes
Reading topics covered:
Answering Questions
Recounting Stories
Describing Characters
Describing Rhythm and Meaning
Describing Structure
Points of View
Understanding Information
Comparing Stories
Reading and Understanding Literature
Answering and Asking Questions
Main Topic
Connections
Word Meaning
Text Features
Purpose of a Text
Images
Reasons
Comparing Points
Comprehension
Decoding Words
Fluency
Writing and language topics covered:
Writing Opinions
Writing Informative Texts
Writing Narratives
Focusing Writing
Publishing Writing
Writing Projects
Gathering Information
English Grammar
Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling
Knowledge of Language
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 562
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
EASTER NUMBER SENSE BUNDLE
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
EASTER SUBTRACTION SCOOT
- (0)
- $3.52
St Patrick's Day Counting, Missing Numbers, More than/Fewer than Presentation and Worksheets YR/KS1
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
Ready to Print in Spanish - Free Halloween Edition/ Literacy
- (1)
- FREE
Halloween Math Puzzles for Middle School
- (0)
- $2.00
Updated resources
St. Patrick's Day Theme: Presentation, Worksheets/Activities - Counting, Numbers, more/fewer than
- (0)
- $3.00
Easter Maths PowerPoint Quiz Year 5/6
- (1)
- 20% off$7.04$5.63
Easter : Easter Quiz 2018
- (15)
- $4.23