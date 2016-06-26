PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Interactive Notebook Bundle for Second Grade - 562 pages!



This bundle of interactive notebooks contains three interactive notebooks - Math, Reading, and Language and Writing. These notebooks are completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in these journals includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their interactive notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their interactive notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core notebooks.



All Common Core math, reading, language and writing standards for 2nd grade are covered in this book.



Math topics covered:

Word Problems

Addition and Subtraction Within 20

Even and Odd Numbers

Adding Objects in Arrays

Place Value

Counting Within 1000

Reading and Writing Numbers

Comparing Numbers

Adding and Subtracting Within 100

Adding Multiple Two-digit Numbers

Addition and Subtraction Within 1000

Adding and Subtracting 10 or 100

Explaining Methods to Add and Subtract

Measuring Objects with Appropriate Tools

Measuring Length with Two Different Scales

Estimating Lengths

Comparing Lengths

Word Problems with Lengths

Using Number Lines

Telling Time

Word Problems with Money

Displaying Measurements on Line Plots

Drawing Picture and Bar Graphs

Recognizing and Drawing Shapes

Partitioning Rectangles

Dividing Shapes



Reading topics covered:

Answering Questions

Recounting Stories

Describing Characters

Describing Rhythm and Meaning

Describing Structure

Points of View

Understanding Information

Comparing Stories

Reading and Understanding Literature

Answering and Asking Questions

Main Topic

Connections

Word Meaning

Text Features

Purpose of a Text

Images

Reasons

Comparing Points

Comprehension

Decoding Words

Fluency



Writing and language topics covered:

Writing Opinions

Writing Informative Texts

Writing Narratives

Focusing Writing

Publishing Writing

Writing Projects

Gathering Information

English Grammar

Capitalization, Punctuation, and Spelling

Knowledge of Language



All graphics are originals and created by myself.



