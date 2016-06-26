PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Interactive Reading Notebook for First Grade - 221 pages!
This reading notebook is completely hands-on and interactive. Each chapter in this interactive reading journal includes a divider for the standard that is covered in the chapter, a hands-on activity for students to put in their reading notebooks, and at least one page that you can use as an assessment or as a worksheet for additional practice. In addition, each chapter has a page of graphics that your students can color, cut out, and paste into their reading notebooks. There are also pictures of children using this notebook to give you ideas about how to set up your Common Core reading notebooks.
All Common Core Reading standards for 1st grade are covered in this book.
Topics covered:
Answering Questions
Retelling Stories
Describing Characters
Feeling Words in Stories and Poems
Explaining Differences
Points of View
Using Pictures
Comparing Stories
Reading and Understanding Literature
Answering and Asking Questions
Main Topic
Connections
Word Meaning
Text Features
Pictures and Information
Pictures and Details
Reasons
Comparing Texts
Reading Informational Texts
Printed Sentences
Understanding Sounds
Organization
Words, Syllables and Sounds
Make sure to look at the preview for more details about this fun and interactive way to teach reading in your classroom!
***
If you are interested in the bundle for this booklet that comes with math, reading and writing and language interactive notebooks and a 10% discount, click here .
***
If you are interested in the writing and language version of this book for 1st grade click here
If you are interested in the math version of this book for 1st grade click here
All graphics are originals and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 221
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration 1 Year
