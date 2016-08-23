Key terms/ people, essential and guiding questions for Imperialism unit- study guide

Topic Overview: In the late 19th and early 20th century, countries around the world began to take control of weaker nations in order to establish themselves politically, economically, and socially as the more powerful nations in the world, the result of which was war and confrontation.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Responsibilities-for-Imperialism.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

doc, 25 KB

Responsibilities-for-Imperialism

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades