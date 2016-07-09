This is a nice set of Kindergarten CCSS I Can Statements for Language Arts and Literacy. Each card features an I Can statement in child-friendly, easy to read terms, also with the corresponding CCSS. This packet includes:
Reading: Foundational Skills display cards
Reading: Literature display cards
Reading: Informational Texts display cards
Language display cards
Speaking and Listening display cards
Writing display cards
Please make sure to rate and leave feedback,
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Non-fiction texts
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Songs, rhymes and poems
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Stories and books
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
Other resources by this author
LyndsDive
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
This STEAM lesson provides a new approach to looking at an additional "need" of living things. Will plants grow and change when exposed t...
- (0)
- $3.50
LyndsDive
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
This STEM activity is designed for K-2nd grade students to gain some hands on experience through a themed un-plugged coding activity. Students will...
- (1)
- $5.00
LyndsDive
Designing a Digital Watermark
Disclaimer: ***In order to use this product you must have access to iPads, the app Drawing Desk, and Google Drive. Access to the above mentioned pr...
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
MrEarlyYears
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
Included in this bundle is: A long Observation Proforma with key prompts to make observing simple. A Reading Observation Proforma with key prompts ...
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
Kayleighm89
ABC Set on Gingerbread Men Biscuits
Entire alphabet set on Gingerbread Men Biscuits! Perfect for… Supporting the topic of the Gingerbread Man Pre-writing practise Letter formation Let...
- (0)
- $2.82
subjsubj
Year 1 / 2 Supermarket Zoo Book Study Resource Pack (English, Creative Writing, Fiction, phonics Ye
Year 1 / 2 Supermarket Zoo Book Study Resource Pack (English, Creative Writing, Fiction, literacy Year 1) Y1 Y2 A range of activities suitable for ...
- (0)
- $3.52
Updated resources
SALE
Teaching_Tips
Easter Poems! Beautiful Acrostic Poem Template for Easter Wall Display
As the title says, a lovely, very visual acrostic poem template for students to create an Easter poem!
- (0)
- 5% off$2.82$2.68
Kayleighm89
ABC Set on Gingerbread Men Biscuits
Entire alphabet set on Gingerbread Men Biscuits! Perfect for… Supporting the topic of the Gingerbread Man Pre-writing practise Letter formation Let...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
subjsubj
3 x Year Y1 / Y2 Literacy Book Study Resource Pack (English, Creative Writing, Fiction, literacy Year 1)
3 x Year Y1 / Y2 Literacy Book Study Resource Pack (English, Creative Writing, Fiction, literacy Year 1) Three books are: Lost and Found Monkey Puz...
- 3 Resources
- $6.90