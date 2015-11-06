This lesson focuses on a multisensory approach, repetition, review, sequential focus on skill building for optimum student development, practice using multisensory strategies and techniques. This lesson requires teacher introduction, discussion and modeling, followed by student independent or partner development.



Cordially,

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

ekennyfoggin@gmail.com



Key terms: Orton Gillingham, workbook style, workbook format, workbook, multisensory education, multisensory activities, reading, writing, spelling, phonics, grammar, strategies; parent information; answer keys; consonants, consonant blends, consonant digraphs; vowel consonant e and Magic e; vowel teams, short vowels, long vowels, ending blends, syllables, syllable types: closed, open, Bossy R and R-controlled; vowel teams and vowel digraphs; consonant -le; vowel diphthong; oral language; receptive language; written expression; language development; language disorders; special education; gifted and talented; homework; fun; games; individual lessons; small group lessons; differentiated instruction; speech; speech therapy; Elizabeth Kenny, Elizabeth Foggin, Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin; Elizabeth Kenny Foggin; Donna Salimando; Eileen Riozzi, spelling generalizations, spelling rules, posters, vowel posters, spelling posters, parts of speech, reading fluency, reading fluency practice, vocabulary; reading comprehension, clip art, table of contents; OG; schwa; processing speed; sentence structure; punctuation; grammar; syntax; sight words; red words; administrator; administrators; staff development; staff training; staff support; reading research guide; OG tutor; OG tutoring; tutor; og lessons; OG lessons; help in reading; reading help; parent help in reading; parent resource; writing; writing support; writing strategies; reading strategies; student reading support, professional development; staff training, staff development

