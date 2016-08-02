Looking for a well developed "multisensory" PDF packet of activities to develop and internalize the meaning, and much more for the suffix "-ment?" This multi-page resource is perfect for teachers and parents looking for meaningful work, with a variety of reading and writing activities. So many resources available for purchases are missing the skill building to develop writing. This resource includes a variety of writing opportunities, along with a user-friendly writer's support chart to help students with working memory, sequential ordering challenges, and language challenges. Pick and choose the skills you would like your student/child to focus on to develop this skill. There is an optional word search included. Please be advised it has been my experience working with students of all grade levels that students either love word searches or detest them. Therefore, please do not use if your student/child have challenges with visual spatial skills. Do not grade students if word searches are a challenge!
