This is a very useful multisensory PDF resource. This multisensory lesson focuses on open syllables; and can be a follow up lesson after teaching closed syllable type. There is a script to present this lesson; and the script includes a review of closed syllables. There is additional practice for students to have more opportunities to develop the skill, open syllable.



This multisensory resource is perfect for parents who want to continue to support their child reading skills development. Or, if you are a teacher looking to support students in your class and do not have conferences or the ability to attend a class to learn about the different syllable types. You can look at the other syllable resources available in my shop. Email me if you would like more information at ekennyfoggin@gmail.com . It would be my pleasure to support you.



Students who are able to identify the different syllable types are stronger decoders, which leads to stronger reading skills. When students have developed each of the seven syllable type concepts, their reading fluency will typically improve because they are not "stuck" figuring out the word. Why? They have the strategies to actually decode....



The multisensory packet on "open syllable" includes:

Informational page

Phonemic Awareness Activity

Script

This multisensory resource includes the concept of an open syllable with a word list to "code."

Controlled reading - sentences

Writing Activity

Practice page for increased comprehension and internalization of concept.

Reading passage





Thank you.

Elizabeth Kenny-Foggin

M. S., M. A., OG-TT (IMSLEC)

ekennyfoggin@gmail.com