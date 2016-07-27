Light-Up-Music-Box

Free
This is an engaging project for students who have never programmed before. Students create a musical light show by designing and programming their own Arduino-based circuit. They will problem-solve timing, frequency, color, circuit design and the language of Arduino-based programming to create custom made light-up electronic music boxes. This project was developed by Allen Distinguished Educators Tracey Winey and Dawn DuPriest.
SUBJECTS:
• Math – unit conversions, proportional reasoning, exponential relationships
• Physics – circuits, optics, frequency of sound waves
• Computer Science - introduction to programming in a text-based language, functions and parameters
• Music – length of musical notes
• 21st Century Skills - project planning, teamwork and collaboration, problem-solving, creativity, resourcefulness
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Create a circuit using an Arduino microcontroller and modify a computer program to create patterns of blinking light.
• Describe the principles behind the colorful screens in our lives.
• Describe how primary colors of light are mixed to create all colors of the rainbow.
• Extend and build upon their knowledge of circuits and physical computing.
• Troubleshoot basic technology problems.
• Describe what sound is and how mechanical / electrical components can make sound.
• Convert musical notes to frequencies.
• Use variables to substitute values in a computer program.
• Problem-solve the process of creating electronic music by adjusting timing and frequency in a computer program.
• Create an original piece of technology using electronics and programming.
• Apply the musical arts to new technology.
• Use resources to create an original piece of artwork.
• Collaborate with a partner to plan, execute, and share a project.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• CCSS.MATH.PRACTICE.MP1
• CCSS.MATH.PRACTICE.MP2
• CCSS.MAT.PRACTICE.MP4
• CCSS.MATH.PRACTICE.MP5
• CCSS.MATH.PRACTICE.MP7
• CCSS.MATH.PRACTICE.MP8
ISTE
Creativity and Innovation:
• 1a: Apply existing knowledge to generate new ideas, products, or processes.
• 1c: Use models and simulations to explore complex systems and issues.
• 1d: Identify trends and forecast possibilities.
Communication and Collaboration:
• 2a: Interact, collaborate, and publish with peers, experts, or others employing a variety of digital environments and media.
• 2d: Contribute to project teams to produce original works or solve problems.
