This is a good song for discussing love or to use for Valentine Day (Valentinstag). The lyrics are fairly simple and the tone is cute and sweet about a young couple.

Includes:
Power Point with link to song and directions for a grammar search of subordinating conjunctions (mostly wenn) and relative pronouns (often was).

A handout of the lyrics with a quickly translated text and a fill in the blank worksheet that targets subordinating conjunction or relative pronouns.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • LIONT---KOMM-MIT-.pptx
  • LIONT---KOMM-MIT-(link).docx
  • ResourcesPage.pdf
  • Educator.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 701 KB

LIONT---KOMM-MIT-

Worksheet

docx, 6 KB

LIONT---KOMM-MIT-(link)

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

ResourcesPage

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades