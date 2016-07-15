Middle School Math: Grades 6-8: This bundle includes all of the task cards listed below. Answer sheets and answer keys are provided for all topics.
Important: All these Task Cards sell for $27; as a bundle they are 35% off, for $17.5!
Task Cards Included: (14 Products):
♦ Converting Customary Measurements
♦ Fractions: Addition and Subtraction
♦ Fractions, Decimals, and Percents
♦ Fractions: Equivalent Fractions
♦ Fractions: Reducing Fractions
♦ Greater Than Less Than
♦ Improper Fractions and Mixed Numbers
♦ Integers: Addition and Subtraction
♦ Integers: Multiplication and Division
♦ Operations with Fractions
♦ Rational Numbers: Addition and Subtraction
♦ Rational Numbers: Multiplication and Division
♦ Ratios
♦ Simple Interest
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
