Middle School Math: Grades 6-8: This bundle includes all of the task cards listed below. Answer sheets and answer keys are provided for all topics.



Important: All these Task Cards sell for $27; as a bundle they are 35% off, for $17.5!



Task Cards Included: (14 Products):

♦ Converting Customary Measurements

♦ Fractions: Addition and Subtraction

♦ Fractions, Decimals, and Percents

♦ Fractions: Equivalent Fractions

♦ Fractions: Reducing Fractions

♦ Greater Than Less Than

♦ Improper Fractions and Mixed Numbers

♦ Integers: Addition and Subtraction

♦ Integers: Multiplication and Division

♦ Operations with Fractions

♦ Rational Numbers: Addition and Subtraction

♦ Rational Numbers: Multiplication and Division

♦ Ratios

♦ Simple Interest