Superheroes Subtraction within 20 Task Cards and Recording Sheet makes a perfect math center! These superhero task cards are bright, colorful, and excellent for building fluency in math facts: Operations and Algebraic Thinking.
Great for 1st and 2nd grade SCOOT activities, math centers, read and write the room, morning work, early finishers, home-school activity bags, and assessments. Can also be used for a "challenge" activity in kindergarten.
Students solve the number sentence on each card, then write their answer on the recording sheet. A 0-20 number line is on the recording sheet to as a visual intervention to those who need it. Answer sheet included!
CONTENTS
Directions
15 Subtraction within 20 superhero task cards.
1 Title Card for labeling when storing or putting on a binder ring.
1 Student recording sheet (blackline master)
1 Teacher answer sheet
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
