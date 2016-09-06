This fun and exciting activity, helps students learn and review what instruments measure what. Scales, rulers, thermometers, measuring cups, and more are included on this exploration into measurement. Perfect for whole class, small group, or individual practice, this worksheet makes math fun!

This activity can be used as a whole class, small group, or individual practice page. It also makes a great homework or extra-credit assignment.

