This set of task/scoot cards was designed to give my students practice measuring unit angles in a variety of ways. This is a tough skill which will likely require lots of practice and exposure in different ways. I have included a smart notebook file that you can use to introduce this skill. Your students will work hands-on with pattern blocks to measure various angles. They will also divide 360º into smaller unit angles such as 360º ÷ 6 = 60º. Students will explore unit angles as found on a clock and in various forms of word problems.

If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task/scoot cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.

Common Core standard - 4.MD.C.5

