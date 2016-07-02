This set of task/scoot cards was designed to give my students practice measuring unit angles in a variety of ways. This is a tough skill which will likely require lots of practice and exposure in different ways. I have included a smart notebook file that you can use to introduce this skill. Your students will work hands-on with pattern blocks to measure various angles. They will also divide 360º into smaller unit angles such as 360º ÷ 6 = 60º. Students will explore unit angles as found on a clock and in various forms of word problems.



Common Core standard - 4.MD.C.5