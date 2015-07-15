Latino students have one of the highest high school dropout rates of any minority

group, and very few of them likely continue on to college after graduating from high

school. The independent exploration period of Latino students after high school may

result in the negative mindset of Latino students. The purpose of this qualitative case

study research was to identify the influence of the PowerMentor program on male

Latino students and their tendency to pursue a college education. The six emergent

themes from the interviews of those who completed the program revealed that a

negative environment was a main barrier experienced by male Latino students during

the transition to college. Meanwhile, those who have not yet attended the program

cited lack of supportive parents and families, dedicated mentors and advisors, and

financial and personal constraints as barriers to enter college.