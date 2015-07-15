Latino students have one of the highest high school dropout rates of any minority
group, and very few of them likely continue on to college after graduating from high
school. The independent exploration period of Latino students after high school may
result in the negative mindset of Latino students. The purpose of this qualitative case
study research was to identify the influence of the PowerMentor program on male
Latino students and their tendency to pursue a college education. The six emergent
themes from the interviews of those who completed the program revealed that a
negative environment was a main barrier experienced by male Latino students during
the transition to college. Meanwhile, those who have not yet attended the program
cited lack of supportive parents and families, dedicated mentors and advisors, and
financial and personal constraints as barriers to enter college.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
