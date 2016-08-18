Microsoft Access 2013 Intermediate: Report 2 (Formatting)

Project: A Report with Conditional Formatting as well as a Command Button that opens a Form with an OnClick Event



Intermediate Access Objectives

1. Apply Report Design options including Theme, Logo, and a Background Image

2. Add Page Breaks and Page Numbers.

3. Apply Conditional Formatting to the data.

4. Program a Command Button to open a Form OnClick and format the Shape



If you wish to prepare for Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 this course will help you build the skills and knowledge you need.

• Step-by-step video demonstrations

• Companion eBook with detailed instructions

• Sample databases

• Practice, Quizzes and Skill Test



All materials for this program are available online.



In Microsoft Access, you’ll cover basic through advanced topics, including:

• Learn how to navigate the online course and submit your assignments

• Understand the purpose of Tables and how they are used in a database

• Edit the Form Properties to help Users navigate the Form Fields and enter data

• Learn how to design Queries and use Queries to lookup records in the Tables

• Use Query Criteria and Parameter Queries to select specific records in the Tables

• Learn how to design and modify Reports in Layout and Design Views

• Learn how to manage Database files: Save and Save As



The Microsoft Access 2013 Certification Training Program is part of the Microsoft Business Certification program: Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS). MOS certification is the globally recognized standard for validating expertise with the Microsoft Office 2013 suite.



Students who wish to prepare for Microsoft Certification Exam 77-424: Microsoft Office Access 2013 will find beginning through advanced lessons that demonstrate these required MOS topics.



This course teaches the objectives for the following certification tests:

Expert Certification:

Access® 2013: Exam 77-424