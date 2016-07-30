Writing a Narrative Essay:
This unit has everything you need to teach a narrative essay from start to finish. It is meant to align with all the objectives of common core standard Text Types and Purposes for 8th - 10th grade (8.W.3; 9.W.3; 10.W.3), but is useful for narrative writing for all grades seventh and up. There 29 pages jam-packed with lesson plans, worksheets, handouts, group work, picture writing prompts, graphic organizers and more! A sample essay is included and used in examples throughout to enhance understanding. This unit is also great for teaching effective descriptive writing, with an emphasis on concrete, or sensory, detail. I've used this unit successfully with hundreds of students. It's suitable for middle school through high school.
Created: Jul 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
