Stimulus - Response Performance Lab - Anatomy : This Stimulus – Response Performance Lab is part of my Nervous System unit. This lab uses only a meter stick to give students a true hands on experience. This lab is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. It will take the student through four different stimulus response scenarios and has discussion questions to encourage deeper understanding. This lab usually needs 1 day to complete depending on your level of student. For any teacher looking for “hands on” enrichment activities that will fully engage the student, this product is for you. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!



The Teacher Team