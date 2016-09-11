This crossword puzzle is based on NUMBER THE STARS. Every clue is related to an event, character, or detail in or about the book. Challenges students' reading-for-detail skills in a fun way!



Examples of clues:

* Mr. Rosen’s occupation ANSWER: teacher

* Lise ___ ANSWER: Margrette

* Is the Weather Good for ___? (Chapter title) ANSWER: fishing

* Imprint in Annemarie’s hand ANSWER: star

* Nazi symbol ANSWER: swastika



