This crossword puzzle is based on NUMBER THE STARS. Every clue is related to an event, character, or detail in or about the book. Challenges students' reading-for-detail skills in a fun way!
Examples of clues:
* Mr. Rosen’s occupation ANSWER: teacher
* Lise ___ ANSWER: Margrette
* Is the Weather Good for ___? (Chapter title) ANSWER: fishing
* Imprint in Annemarie’s hand ANSWER: star
* Nazi symbol ANSWER: swastika
Don't miss my NUMBER THE STARS edition of Bookmarks Plus—A Handy Little Reading Aid!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
