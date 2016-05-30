Students practice solving one step inequalities with addition and subtraction in two of these puzzles and and practice solving with multiplication and division in the other two puzzles. Puzzles have 2 levels for differentiation in the classroom and answer keys are included for all.



In the simpler level, the outside edges are blank, so if students are having difficulty, have them arrange the pieces so the blank sides are on the outside.



In the more challenging level, the edges have additional problems/answers in the border to make solving a little more difficult. Set includes 4 different puzzles with 2 different levels of difficulty for students to practice solving one step inequalities.



You can use the puzzles on different days, at stations or give the struggling students the simpler variation.



Note: two of the puzzles are rectangular with 12 pieces and two of the puzzles are square with 16 pieces--they will not fix on included worksheet, but need to be tapes/glued to scrap paper or card stock. Makes a wonderful display on your bulletin board.



