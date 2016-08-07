YourTSVI - BlindSquare Academy - Opening September 30, 2016 @ YourTSVI.com



Lesson Series Preview - #1

Lesson Series Preview - #2

The documents provided are accessible and navigational by Heading with a windows based or internet based screen readers such as JAWS, NVDA, ChomeVox, or System Access to Go via Word (.docx) or PDF (.pdf) file.



Accessibility checking completed using Grackle Talk @ www.grackledocs.com free as a GoogleDoc Addon or Google Work App.



Learn to use VoiceOver iOS Commands for Refreshable Braille Displays and Finger Gestures while learning the Orientation / Layout of the BlindSquare Main Menu Panel.



Students / Users will Learn:

- How to use Basic - Medium VoiceOver iOS screen reader skill for Navigation.

- How to Independently Orientation themselves to a new iOS App BlindSquare

- The Location and Purpose of Buttons, Sliders, Actions, and submenus in BlindSquare.

- How to navigate the App using VoiceOVer in a functional, fasts, and efficient way.



BlindSquare WebPage https://blindsquare.com

About BlindSquare by MIPsoft http://blindsquare.com/about/

BlindSquare by MIPsoft https://obstacles.re/us/hxE1D.i

BlindSq Event by MIPsoft https://appsto.re/us/9ec5L.i



Tech Solution for Visual Independence LLC

Andrea Bodnari - © TSVI LLC.2016

Certified BlindSquare Trainer & BPS Installation Specialist

M.S. Orientation & Mobility Specialist

www.YourTSVI.com