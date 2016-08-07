YourTSVI - BlindSquare Academy - Opening September 30, 2016 @ YourTSVI.com
Lesson Series Preview - #1
Lesson Series Preview - #2
The documents provided are accessible and navigational by Heading with a windows based or internet based screen readers such as JAWS, NVDA, ChomeVox, or System Access to Go via Word (.docx) or PDF (.pdf) file.
Accessibility checking completed using Grackle Talk @ www.grackledocs.com free as a GoogleDoc Addon or Google Work App.
Learn to use VoiceOver iOS Commands for Refreshable Braille Displays and Finger Gestures while learning the Orientation / Layout of the BlindSquare Main Menu Panel.
Students / Users will Learn:
- How to use Basic - Medium VoiceOver iOS screen reader skill for Navigation.
- How to Independently Orientation themselves to a new iOS App BlindSquare
- The Location and Purpose of Buttons, Sliders, Actions, and submenus in BlindSquare.
- How to navigate the App using VoiceOVer in a functional, fasts, and efficient way.
BlindSquare WebPage https://blindsquare.com
About BlindSquare by MIPsoft http://blindsquare.com/about/
BlindSquare by MIPsoft https://obstacles.re/us/hxE1D.i
BlindSq Event by MIPsoft https://appsto.re/us/9ec5L.i
Tech Solution for Visual Independence LLC
Andrea Bodnari - © TSVI LLC.2016
Certified BlindSquare Trainer & BPS Installation Specialist
M.S. Orientation & Mobility Specialist
www.YourTSVI.com
