Pirate Sticker Charts - Positive reinforcement is key to success. Great for immediate reinforcement, personal goal setting with a visual model, RTI data, conferences, etc.



Each sticker chart has 10 squares with black and white pirate graphics inside, including boys, girls, pirate hats, pirate ships, and a parrot. Choose from green, blue, yellow, red, purple, and pink striped backgrounds. They are narrow so they don't take up much space on their desks or as a wall display.



You will get

4 green pirate charts.

4 blue pirate charts

4 yellow pirate charts

4 red pirate charts

4 purple pirate charts

4 pink pirate charts



That's 26 sticker charts that you can simply reprint as you need more from year to year!