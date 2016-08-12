This place value math center contains 75 problems that come in a set of 3 (word form, standard form, expanded form). There are 15 problems of each of the values represented, hundreds, thousands, ten thousands, hundred thousands, and five of each decimal, tenths, hundredths and thousandths. Students need to match up all three to make a set. Also included are a direction sheet, an answer sheet and a color version.



The puzzles can be printed double sided for ease of identification and differentiation. Print on half sheet for use in an interactive notebook.



Covers the CCSS 2.NBT.A.3, 4.NBT.A.2, 5.NBT.A.3a