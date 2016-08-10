Volume is an inquiry-activity in which students explore the concept of volume before they have identified the term volume. This activity requires problem-solving, estimation and use of non-traditional measurements. This activity is appropriate to proceed a formal volume activity.

This is a great inquiry opportunity for students studying three-dimensional properties. Give the activity to the whole class to work in partners or differentiate by providing the project to small groups or individuals. Outstanding for gifted students as well.

You will need a large quantity of unpopped and popped popcorn (or other non-conventional measurement units) for this activity.

Created: Aug 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

