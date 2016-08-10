Free
Downloaded 124 times
Viewed 283 times
Volume is an inquiry-activity in which students explore the concept of volume before they have identified the term volume. This activity requires problem-solving, estimation and use of non-traditional measurements. This activity is appropriate to proceed a formal volume activity.
This is a great inquiry opportunity for students studying three-dimensional properties. Give the activity to the whole class to work in partners or differentiate by providing the project to small groups or individuals. Outstanding for gifted students as well.
You will need a large quantity of unpopped and popped popcorn (or other non-conventional measurement units) for this activity.
Free
Downloaded 124 times
Viewed 283 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 23%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Surface Area Introduction with Extension
- (0)
- $4.23
Whole School Spring Block Five Smart Notebook and PowerPoint files following the order of WRMH.
- 3 Resources
- $17.05
Spring: Y6 Block 5 Perimeter, Area and Volume, Notebook & PPT Files following ORDER of White Rose
- (1)
- $7.04
New resources
Y5 Shape & Angles Free Taster
- (1)
- FREE
Teacher Assessment Framework - TAF - Evidence Log Activities - Greater Depth
- (1)
- $8.45
Difficult Volume GCSE Worksheet
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths Revision Mat: Geometry & Measure
- (0)
- $4.23
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (3D-Shapes + Nets)
- (0)
- FREE
Spheres, Cones & Cylinders (GCSE 9-1 Summary)
- (11)
- FREE