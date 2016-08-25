Prehistoric Time Period- Australopithecus and Neanderthals Compare and Contrast- DBQ- Lesson



Task:

Create a five paragraph persuasive essay discussing whether or not Neanderthals and Australopithecines (Lucy) are more similar or different in the following areas:

• Physical Characteristics

• Age of Fossil

• Technology

• Level of Intelligence

• Religious Beliefs





You should use information from each source reading in your essay and be sure to take a stance!!!!