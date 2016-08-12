Ratio Word Problems Matching is a great way to review finding ratios in terms of percent and unit rate. One set of cards has a set of word problems. The other set of cards has solutions. Students match the question to the solution. All of the word problems use decimals. These questions review common core concept: 6.RP.A.3C.



For notes on solving ratio word problems, you may want to check out Ratio Word Problems: Notes and Practice



See how I use these and other matching cards in the two part series on practice and review on the blog.



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other ratio activities

- Host a ratio scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of ratio matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using ratio cards.

A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other ratio cards and activities for a deep understanding of the way ratios work.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



NOTE: This product was updated 2/4/16



