This PowerPoint is about the rich and poor in Victorian times. It has lots of pictures to compare the two and also looks at some of the places they lived. It looks into their hobbies and how events affected both the rich and poor.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • tes resourc.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 22, 2011

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Tutorial

ppt, 3 MB

tes resourc

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades