ROMAN SOCIETY AND CULTURE

OBJECTIVES: Describe the daily lives and occupations of Roman citizens, and explain the role of science and the arts in the Roman Empire



MAIN GOAL: To understand how over the course of centuries, the Romans built a cultural heritage that continues to influence us today.

Time: 2 Class Periods (57 mins)



LESSON PLAN IN DETAIL:

1. Bell Ringer. Place various pictures on the board that illustrate aspects of Roman life and culture

a. Ask students what assumptions they can make about imperial Roman life and culture based on these pictures

b. Tell students that in the next two days they will be exploring how the Romans built a strong empire, describing the daily lives and occupations of Roman citizens, and explaining the role of science and the arts in the Roman Empire





2. Go over the directions. Students will be traveling through seven stations located throughout the classroom in their assigned group. Stations include: 1) Daily Life; 2) The Roles of men, women, and children; 3) Early Religion; 4)Fun and Games; 5)Science, Engineering, and Architecture; 6)Literature; 7)Language. In each station they must read the assigned reading, answer the questions to go along with that reading, and complete the task asked of them. Students will have 15-18 minutes at each station.



3. Closure Day 1: At the end of day one, students will write on a sheet of paper four things that they learned that day



4. Closure Day 2: At the end of day two, students will be asked to create a thesis statement based on what they have been doing for the past two days