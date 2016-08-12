This math station contains 30 problems in a self checking game for rounding to the nearest ten, hundred, thousand, ten thousand, or hundred thousand. Students could use this activity during guided math or you could use it as an activity for quick finishers. Also included are a direction sheet, an answer sheet and an interactive notebook page.



• Use the interactive notebook page as a formative assessment, the pieces are pre-mixed up so students can cut them out and not have the answers.

• The activity can be printed double sided with the problem on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.

• I suggest printing on colored paper and laminating the puzzle pieces for durability. Pieces are pre-mixed up so students can cut them out for you!



I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites!