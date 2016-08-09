Both English Language Learners (ELLs) and their English-speaking classmates can share excitement and language-learning opportunities as they take pictures, and then review, describe, talk, and write about photographs that are the most personally meaningful and academically appropriate. Through various photo projects, students can achieve
these general objectives:
• participate in listening, speaking, reading, and writing
activities related to the photo project;
• develop appreciation of photography;
• interact with other students, parents, and teachers to
accomplish and share the photo project;
• demonstrate increased oral and written language production;
and
• work cooperatively throughout the process.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • NTA_Sm09_Honigsfeld_Say-Cheese-and-More.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 9, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 366 KB

NTA_Sm09_Honigsfeld_Say-Cheese-and-More

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades