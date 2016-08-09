Both English Language Learners (ELLs) and their English-speaking classmates can share excitement and language-learning opportunities as they take pictures, and then review, describe, talk, and write about photographs that are the most personally meaningful and academically appropriate. Through various photo projects, students can achieve

these general objectives:

• participate in listening, speaking, reading, and writing

activities related to the photo project;

• develop appreciation of photography;

• interact with other students, parents, and teachers to

accomplish and share the photo project;

• demonstrate increased oral and written language production;

and

• work cooperatively throughout the process.