Both English Language Learners (ELLs) and their English-speaking classmates can share excitement and language-learning opportunities as they take pictures, and then review, describe, talk, and write about photographs that are the most personally meaningful and academically appropriate. Through various photo projects, students can achieve
these general objectives:
• participate in listening, speaking, reading, and writing
activities related to the photo project;
• develop appreciation of photography;
• interact with other students, parents, and teachers to
accomplish and share the photo project;
• demonstrate increased oral and written language production;
and
• work cooperatively throughout the process.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics / Community
- Cross-curricular topics / Family and friends
- Cross-curricular topics / Food
- Cross-curricular topics / Gardens and parks
- Cross-curricular topics / Paintings, pictures and photographs
- Cross-curricular topics / Plants and flowers
- Cross-curricular topics / Seasons
- Cross-curricular topics / Vacations
