*GREAT CENTER ACTIVITY!* This 135 page packet contains some of the most popular/commonly used words from Fry's list of 200 words. This student centered activity gives students the opportunity to use their fine motor skills by cutting, tracing, and drawing, as well as helps them master their sight words! Students can cut, assemble, decorate, and wear these sunglasses! They can do this during center time, word study, or even free play! I hope your students have as much fun with these as mine do!!!
Some words listed:
and
about
after
all
are
been
before
boy
but
can
come
did
down
eat
from
get
give
go
good
had
have
her
AND MANY MORE!
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 12, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Special educational needs
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
- Whole school
- Whole school / Behavior and classroom management
Other resources by this author
Cause and Effect Graphic Organizers!
- (1)
- $2.00
Oh No I'm Sick!: Emergency Sub Plans (3 Days Worth!)
- (1)
- $6.25
Fractured Fairy Tale Cards!
- (1)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
KS1 Writing Instructions - Pizza
- (17)
- $3.24
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Amazing Adjectives Literacy/ English display wall poster
- (1)
- FREE
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Collective Nouns (PowerPoint and worksheets)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
SpaG Spelling and Grammar KS2 Practice Paper Bundle (Revision/Mock SATs)
- (0)
- $4.23