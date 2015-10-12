*GREAT CENTER ACTIVITY!* This 135 page packet contains some of the most popular/commonly used words from Fry's list of 200 words. This student centered activity gives students the opportunity to use their fine motor skills by cutting, tracing, and drawing, as well as helps them master their sight words! Students can cut, assemble, decorate, and wear these sunglasses! They can do this during center time, word study, or even free play! I hope your students have as much fun with these as mine do!!!



Some words listed:

and

about

after

all

are

been

before

boy

but

can

come

did

down

eat

from

get

give

go

good

had

have

her

AND MANY MORE!