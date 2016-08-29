Thanksgiving Themed Single Digit Difference Subtraction (15 Pages) math worksheets.



This is a pack of 15 Single Digit Subtraction Worksheets. Each page has 28 problems written vertically. There are 4 columns and each column has 7 problems.



Each page has different Thanksgiving clipart decorating it. The clipart credits and links can be found below and in the files.



There are pages with the following



Differences of 1

Differences of 2

Differences of 3

Differences of 4

Differences of 5

Differences of 6

Differences of 7

Differences of 8

Differences of 9

Differences of 10

Differences of doubles (16-8, 6-3, etc.)

4 pages with a mix of all of the above.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



