Solve for unknowns in addition and multiplication equations. Use variables to represent numbers. Solve and explain. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Convert word problems to equations
- Use variables to represent unknown numbers
- Solve for the variable to complete the equations
Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.EE.7
Total Pages 6
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration 2 Days
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
