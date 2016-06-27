RecommendedTES PICKS

Solve for unknowns in addition and multiplication equations. Use variables to represent numbers. Solve and explain. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Convert word problems to equations
- Use variables to represent unknown numbers
- Solve for the variable to complete the equations

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.EE.7

Look for more help at commoncoremath.net!
Total Pages 6
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration 2 Days

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • findunknowns6ee7.pdf
  • 6ee7-2answers.pdf
  • 6ee7-3answers.pdf
  • 6ee7-4answers.pdf
  • 6ee7-6answers.pdf
  • 6ee7-7answers.pdf
  • 6ee7-8answers.pdf
  • findunknowns6ee7.pub

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 138 KB

findunknowns6ee7

Resource for Centers

pdf, 156 KB

6ee7-2answers

Resource for Centers

pdf, 155 KB

6ee7-3answers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades