Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.EE.B.4.B
Everything you need to introduce and practice solving inequalities using addition and subtraction. Included in this product:
-Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction Notes
-Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction Practice Page
-Solving Inequalities Using Addition and Subtraction Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Answer keys
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
- (3)
- $5.00
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
- (2)
- $34.00
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Algebra - New 9-1 GCSE Maths Grade 8/9 target
- (31)
- $5.63
9-1 Maths Exam Paper -2A
- (0)
- $4.23
9-1 Maths GCSE Exam Paper -1A
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
INEQUALITIES
- (1)
- $3.52
Inequalities explained
- (1)
- FREE
Quadratic discriminant leading to quadratic inequalities worksheet
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Understanding Inequalities 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (2)
- FREE
Understanding Inequalities 4 (Treasure Hunt)
- (2)
- FREE
Maths Revision Mat: Algebra
- (0)
- $4.23