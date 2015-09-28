This file includes everything you need to create an interactive flip book with Spanish present tense irregular verbs. This can be a stand alone flip book, or it could be added to an interactive notebook. It can be used to introduce or review some common irregular verbs along with the stem-changing verbs querer and jugar. It also works as a great study tool for students.
Included is the following:
**Instructions for Assembly and Teacher Tips
**Guided Practice Flip Book Template
**Blank Practice Flip Book Template. With this template, students can write in notes or their own charts or answers to questions provided by the teacher.
**Answer Key for the practice flip book.
The following pages are included in the flip books:
**Cover Page
**Ser
**Estar
**Tener
**Ir
**Jugar
**Querer
**¡Practiquemos!
**On each verb page, students will define, conjugate and write practice sentences with the given verb. On the Tener, Ir, Jugar, and Querer pages, there is also a space for students to draw a picture to go along with their sentence. On the Practiquemos page, students will conjugate the verbs in practice sentences.
**Please note that while they are stem-changing verbs, I decided to include Jugar and Querer in this book because I find that many texts introduce these verbs and their conjugations before the topic of stem-changing verbs is introduced. You can explain to students that they will see more verbs which follow this pattern in the future. :)
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 28, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
Spanish Color by Number Practice Pages
- (2)
- $3.00
La Familia de Superheroes Spanish Family PowerPoint Lesson
- (1)
- $4.00
Spanish Thanksgiving El Dia de Accion de Gracias Interactive Flip Book
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
- (1)
- $5.63
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
- (1)
- FREE
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
- (0)
- $11.27
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
¿Cómo estás?
- (0)
- FREE