This file includes everything you need to create an interactive flip book with Spanish present tense irregular verbs. This can be a stand alone flip book, or it could be added to an interactive notebook. It can be used to introduce or review some common irregular verbs along with the stem-changing verbs querer and jugar. It also works as a great study tool for students.



Included is the following:



**Instructions for Assembly and Teacher Tips

**Guided Practice Flip Book Template

**Blank Practice Flip Book Template. With this template, students can write in notes or their own charts or answers to questions provided by the teacher.

**Answer Key for the practice flip book.



The following pages are included in the flip books:

**Cover Page

**Ser

**Estar

**Tener

**Ir

**Jugar

**Querer

**¡Practiquemos!



**On each verb page, students will define, conjugate and write practice sentences with the given verb. On the Tener, Ir, Jugar, and Querer pages, there is also a space for students to draw a picture to go along with their sentence. On the Practiquemos page, students will conjugate the verbs in practice sentences.



**Please note that while they are stem-changing verbs, I decided to include Jugar and Querer in this book because I find that many texts introduce these verbs and their conjugations before the topic of stem-changing verbs is introduced. You can explain to students that they will see more verbs which follow this pattern in the future. :)