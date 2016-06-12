Included vocabulary: pide, puede, prefiere, entiende, empieza, cuesta, repite, almuerza

Help students learn common boot verb vocabulary through this silly story! Words align with Realidades 2-1A. Typically I have students read aloud with a partner and highlight the words, then re-read in English (TPRS strategy) before answering the questions in Spanish. Kids love it!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • (Stem-change-verbs).pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 752 KB

(Stem-change-verbs)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades