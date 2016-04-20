Story-Elements-Graphic-Organizers

TES homepage featured resource!To say THANK YOU to all my TES friends and followers I've created a bunch of $2.00 packets! This one centers on the reading skill of understanding story elements (character, setting, problem, solution, etc.). This 20+ page packet contains a variety of graphic organizers for students to use for whatever type of text they read. Not only will they have to explain the basic story elements, some of the graphic organizers include sections asking if they liked the book, would recommend the book, and what type of genre the text is from. I hope you enjoy these graphic organizers as much as my students do. Understanding story elements is an important skill so these are specifically designed to help ensure mastery of that concept.



