TES homepage featured resource!To say THANK YOU to all my TES friends and followers I've created a bunch of $2.00 packets! This one centers on the reading skill of understanding story elements (character, setting, problem, solution, etc.). This 20+ page packet contains a variety of graphic organizers for students to use for whatever type of text they read. Not only will they have to explain the basic story elements, some of the graphic organizers include sections asking if they liked the book, would recommend the book, and what type of genre the text is from. I hope you enjoy these graphic organizers as much as my students do. Understanding story elements is an important skill so these are specifically designed to help ensure mastery of that concept.
Check out these other types of skills packets! Only $2.00!
Main Idea Graphic Organizers
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/main-idea-graphic-organizers-11262677
Story Elements Graphic Organizers
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/story-elements-graphic-organizers-11260974
Compare and Contrast Graphic Organizers
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/compare-and-contrast-graphic-organizers-11260975
Making Inferences Graphic Organizers
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/making-inferences-graphic-organizers-11262673
Opinion Writing Prompts
https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/opinion-writing-prompts-11260973
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Special educational needs
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Whole school
- Whole school / Behavior and classroom management
- World languages / English language learning
Other resources by this author
Cause and Effect Graphic Organizers!
- (1)
- $2.00
Oh No I'm Sick!: Emergency Sub Plans (3 Days Worth!)
- (1)
- $6.25
Fractured Fairy Tale Cards!
- (1)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
- (0)
- $7.04
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE